RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested for a deadly double stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. When officers arrived, they found a man in an apartment with what appeared to be a stab wound. They also found a woman who was on the ground and unresponsive. The woman also had what appeared to be a stab wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has now been identified as Ty’keytah Burford, 27, of Richmond.

Police have now charged Michael Benbow, 27, of Richmond, in connection with this crime. Benbow has been charged with murder.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739