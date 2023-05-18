RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have arrested a man after they say he fired a gun into a GRTC bus on Monday night.

33-year-old Richmond resident Larry Whitaker, Jr. was arrested in the parking lot of Richmond’s 4th precinct at 9:45 p.m. that night.

On Monday, May 15, Richmond police received several calls for random gunfire in the Chamberlayne Avenue area near Gilpin court.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When police arrived on the scene, they learned that a Whitaker had gotten on the bus and threatened the driver.

Police said he fired one shot while he was on the bus and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the bus to crash into a parked, unoccupied car.

GRTC released a statement in response to Monday’s shooting that reads:

“I want to commend our operator for their bravery and composure throughout the incident. We are extremely grateful that, thanks to their actions, no one was seriously injured in the incident. This senseless act of violence has no place on our bus system or in our communities and we will we work with law enforcement to take appropriate action against those who wish to endanger the safety of our operators and riders.”

Now, even with Whitaker in custody, some bus riders still feel unsure and unsafe when it comes to the way they get around.

“It terrifies me” said GRTC rider Lisa Bynum“. “I rely on that transportation! But they gotta make it safe for me and for my grandchildren. They got to. I don’t wanna get dressed one day for a 10-o clock doctor’s appointment and that’s my last appointment.”

Even though no one was injured, Bynum, who has been riding GRTC transportation for more than 20 years, says that she still has concerns.

“Like suppose you get on the bus and had a gun or something. What would you do? “You know? Like what would you do? It’s nowhere to go but one way out really.”

Jean Coleman also rides GRTC. She says she had one thought on her mind when she heard what happened.

“My baby” said Coleman as she played with her grandchild. “I’m thinking about the days I’ve gotten on the bus with him. Now that I’ve heard about the shooting, I am a little skeptical now.”

Whitaker has been arrested and charged with shooting in an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a schedule i or schedule ii substance.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or has information about the shooting should call Richmond police.