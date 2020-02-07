Richmond man charged in carjacking believed to be related to fatal shooting of 3-year-old denied bond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man charged with carjacking a Lyft driver in Richmond who may be connected to the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old was denied bond Thursday.

The suspect, 21-year-old Antonio Harris, has an extensive criminal history in the city and was arrested for a separate carjacking months ago. It’s just one of many crimes he’s accused of.

While police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr., who was killed by a stray bullet while playing outside on Feb. 1., no one has been charged in the toddler’s death.

Court documents show Harris was convicted for underage possession of a firearm after he was chased by Richmond police during a robbery call and found with a sawed-off shotgun at age 16. In 2016, while on probation, Harris was found guilty of possessing heroin.

Two years later, Harris was charged with destruction of property for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home. In the criminal complaint, the victim claimed Harris kicked in her door and told her he was going to shoot her and her daughter, shoot the apartment up and set it on fire.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court in March.

