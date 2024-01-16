RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Dollar General employee Kamarr B. Hall Sr. during an armed robbery — and the suspect has been connected to several other armed robberies across the city.

According to police, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Hall has been identified as 60-year-old Mark Palmer of Richmond.

Richmond Police officers responded to the Dollar General on the 3300 block of Richmond Highway at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 for a report of a robbery and person shot. Officers found Hall in the store with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Palmer was arrested and charged with homicide, attempted robbery with a firearm and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony in connection to the incident. Police have charged Palmer in relation to three other robberies, all of which took place in the month before the fatal shooting of Hall.

Nov. 26: 5100 block of Hull Street Road (charged with robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony)

(charged with robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony) Dec. 8: 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard (charged with robbery and using a firearm while committing a felony)

(charged with robbery and using a firearm while committing a felony) Dec 11: 5200 block of Hull Street Road (charged with attempted robbery and using a firearm while committing attempted robbery)

“All of us in the city of Richmond are safer because this suspect is in custody,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. “I extend my profound appreciation to the teams of detectives who worked these cases and who successfully delivered this case, with coordination from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, to the grand jury.”