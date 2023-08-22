RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man faces multiple charges, a few of which include fraud and tax evasion, after he allegedly defrauded elderly homeowners, applying for COVID-19 relief programs without financial need.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 41-year-old Howard Lee Stith, Jr. is charged with wire fraud, filing a false tax return, tax evasion and making false statements to a financial institution.

The indictment alleges that Stith carried out a scheme to defraud elderly homeowners in the Richmond Metro area by going to their homes and claiming that their roofs needed extensive repairs. It further alleges that Stith offered to provide the repairs with pricing based on square-footage and materials.

Stith allegedly made the repairs, but did so with poor quality and charged exorbitant fees. Stith is said to have targeted the same elderly homeowners over several months and years, returning without being asked to do so and claiming the roofs needed more repairs.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Stith allegedly provided false invoices and misleading receipts to homeowners and, since 2015, he fraudulently received at least $1.5 million from elderly homeowners in connection with the scheme.

Allegations in the indictment stated that Stith did not report the income he obtained to the IRS, instead filing a false return in 2018, failing to file tax returns in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and evading the assessment of income tax between 2019 and 2021.

The department alleges Stith asked homeowners to pay him by personal check and then carried out a series of transactions to exchange the check for cash without having any records of a deposit. After hiding the source of his income, Stith dealt conducted most of his business with cash.

After Stith learned he was under federal investigation, he allegedly told homeowners to write personal checks to others to further conceal that he had received those payments. The Department of Justice said Stith “evaded the assessment of income tax in the alleged amount of at least $575,000 for tax years 2018 through 2021.”

The indictment further alleges Stith used cash from his roofing scheme to make large payments on high-end luxury cars. When Sith applied to finance some of the vehicles with a local credit union, he allegedly provided false tax returns that reported “significantly more income than he had claimed in the returns filed with the IRS for those same years.”

This resulted in the credit union funding Stith a total of at least $130,000.

Additionally, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Stith reportedly applied for and received relief funds to which he was not entitled. The department alleged that Stith applied for multiple Economic Injury Disaster Loans for multiple businesses, including the fraudulent roofing business.

The applications allegedly included false statements about the income and number of employees of each of Stith’s “businesses.” This resulted in Stith receiving at least $112,000 to which he was not entitled.

The Department of Justice further alleged Stith applied for and received at least $13,000 in unemployment insurance benefits that falsely claimed he was not working, was not self-employed, and was not receiving money from any source. Stith reportedly received tens of thousands of dollars from elderly homeowners during the period in which he falsely claimed to be entitled to unemployment.

If convicted, Stith faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. The department said actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

Anyone who believes they have been harmed by Stith’s criminal actions is asked to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Coordinator by calling 804-819-7429.