RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Richmond man will go to bed tonight half of a million dollars richer after matching the winning numbers in a Virginia-exclusive lottery game.

Michael Enninful had a hard time believing it when he saw that he had won $500,000 after taxes in the Virginia lottery’s June 11 Bank A Million game, played exclusively in Virginia.

“It took me by surprise,” Enninful said to Lottery officials.

The top prize in Bank a Million is $1 million. The Virginia Lottery allows players to split a $2 wager four ways when the ticket is bought. Using that “Play Your Way” feature, he won $250,000 twice, for a total of $500,000. His winning numbers? 13-14-15-16-17-18. The Bonus Ball in that drawing was 19, but he didn’t need it to win big.

Enninful works as a machine operator and bought his ticket at Cannon Express Mart at 6110 Jahnke Road in Richmond. He chose the winning numbers himself.

The odds of winning the top prize in Bank A Million are 1 in 3.8 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3.