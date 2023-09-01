RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the men convicted in the shooting homicide of an 18-year-old in 2021 has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

According to online court records, Justin Oliver was found guilty of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Thursday, Aug. 31, he was sentenced to a total of 53 years in prison — 50 years for the murder charge and three years for the firearm charge.

Around 4:30 a.m. on April 7, 2021, officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to the 500 block of Montvale Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson and another teenager with gunshot wounds.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oliver was arrested, along with Juhwaan Barnes — who was also convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced in February 2023 — and Kevon Bynum — who was convicted of murder and sentenced in March 2023. Bynum was also convicted and sentenced in relation to a separate shooting incident on Midlothian Turnpike on April 27, 2021.