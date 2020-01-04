Richmond man killed in Christmas day shooting laid to rest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friends and family of Kenneth ‘Heavy’ Lawson laid him to rest Saturday afternoon after a packed funeral service.

More than 4000 people attended Lawson’s funeral service at the New Life Deliverance Tabernacle.

Lawson, a 37-year-old father of five, was shot and killed on Christmas Day after leaving Wing Bar in Shockoe Bottom.

At this time, police are asking for more leads from the night to help solve his case.

“It was a chaotic scene,” said RPD Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo. “We need to sort out exactly what happened – before, during, and after the shooting. People who were there at the time need to speak to our detectives and not just to reporters.”

If you have any information in this case, please contact Richmond Police.