RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man shot and killed on July 20 in Richmond’s Fairfield Court neighborhood has been identified by police as 44-year-old JeMario Robinson.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Newbourne Street after receiving reports of a person shot. When they arrived, officers found Robinson with an apparent gunshot wound.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into Robinson’s death is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. Crewell at 804-646-5324.