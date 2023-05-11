RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian early Wednesday morning in Richmond’s Southside.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Orcutt Lane at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found a man, now identified as Ryan Howell, 28, of Richmond, down and injured in the road.

Howell was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Richmond Police, Howell was hit by a car that was driving west on Orcutt Lane. The car did not stop at the scene.

The RPD Crash Team is currently investigating this case and is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone that was in the area on Wednesday morning and saw something related to the crash should contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369.

Police are also asking residents on Orcutt Lane to provide video from doorbell cameras that may show the suspect vehicle.