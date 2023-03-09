RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man who died on Monday from a gunshot wound in the Manchester neighborhood in Richmond’s Southside has been identified by police.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the man killed in the shooting on Monday, March 6 was 21-year-old Tyrek Brandon, of Richmond.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Bainbridge Street for a report of random gunfire just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

While they were there, the officers were alerted that a man was down on the 00 block of East 16th Street with an apparent gunshot wound. The man — later identified as Brandon — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.