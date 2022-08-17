RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Richmond Police Department have identified the victim of an early morning shooting that took place in Mosby Court.

Police said officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Coalter Street just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13. Once on scene, officers found an adult male who had been shot.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Antonio Riley, of Richmond, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.