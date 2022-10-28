RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has announced that its Crash Team investigators have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a crash involving a street-sweeper truck on Chamberlayne Avenue on Wednesday.

According to Richmond Police, 62-year-old William Miller Carter, of Richmond, died after he was struck by a commercial street sweeper on the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Oct. 26.

Police said the officers responding to the incident had arrived on the scene to find Carter down and unresponsive after being hit by the street-sweeper truck, which was traveling south on Chamberlayne. An investigation revealed that Carter was attempting to cross from the east side of the street to the west when he was hit.

According to police, the driver of the street sweeper stayed at the crash site immediately following the incident. Carter was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Ozolins at 804-646-8671.