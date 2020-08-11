Richmond man picks up $200K scratch-off while waiting for his mother

While waiting for his mother at a Food Lion in Richmond, Herbert Scruggs thought to buy a Virginia Lottery scratch-off. Once he got home, Scruggs scratched the Winning Hand ticket and handed it to his mother. (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While waiting for his mother at a Food Lion in Richmond, Herbert Scruggs thought to buy a Virginia Lottery scratch-off. Once he got home, Scruggs scratched the Winning Hand ticket and handed it to his mother.

“She got all excited,” Scruggs told lottery officials. “She said I won!”

Scruggs won $200,000, the top prize that comes with the Winning Hand ticket. The Virginia Lottery said this is the second top prize that was claimed, meaning that two additional $200,000 prizes remain unclaimed.

The odds of winning the $200K is 1 in 1,040,400, according to the lottery. Scruggs said that he has no immediate plans after winning.

“It feels sort of surreal,” the Richmond man said. “It still hasn’t hit me yet.”

