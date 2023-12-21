RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute about 550 grams of fentanyl, according to Department of Justice (DOJ).

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 55-year-old Mario Williams was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of about 550 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Williams was a career drug dealer who sold fentanyl from his car daily at a car wash and convenience store located in Richmond.

On March 16, Williams was detained after a Drug Enforcement Administration agent conducted surveillance at the car wash and saw him engage in multiple suspected drug deals, according to officials. Agents then searched Williams and found more than $1,200.

Agents also found a total of 549 grams of fentanyl, 47 grams of cocaine base, 12 grams of cocaine and 120 oxycodone pills after searching William’s person, as well as his cars and home.

Three firearms and an additional loaded magazine was also seized, according to the DOJ.

Williams admitted to dealing drugs after his arrest. According to authorities, when asked about his sources of income during the bail determination, Williams said he deals drugs and has no idea how much he makes.

According to DOJ, Williams was sentenced as a career offender with previous convictions of: