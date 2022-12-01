CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Richmond man convicted in a domestic-related shooting that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man has been sentenced.

On Monday, a Chesterfield judge sentenced Willie Williams III to life in prison plus 66 years in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old William Simpson IV back in May 2021. The shooting also injured Williams’ ex-girlfriend, Cerlisa Collins.

Collins, an Old Dominion University student and business owner, went on to share her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, “I WILL Survive.”

The shooting occurred after a night out when Collins said she and her friend Simpson were attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Williams.

“We looked at each other. I’m screaming and crying,” she said. “He starts shooting the gun. He shot my friend 12 times and shot me four times.”

Collins and Simpson were both shot and rushed to the hospital. Simpson died from his injuries.

Days later, police arrested Williams after he crashed a car near the Richmond area. He was charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and other charges.