RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been sentenced to 10 years after he was found to be in possession of child pornography.

A release from the office of Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares, stated Michaud Yancey, of Richmond, was sentenced to three years of active imprisonment with an additional seven years suspended after he was found guilty of possession of child pornography in November of 2022.

Court documents state Yancey was charged with four counts, acquitted on three and found guilty on one by a jury in a one-day trial last November.

“Yancey was initially investigated for uploading cartoon images depicting the sexual exploitation of minor females,” Miyares’ office said in the release. “Yancey permitted officers to seize and search his electronic devices, and following a forensic examination, child pornography images were found on three of his devices.”

As a result of his conviction, Yancey will be placed on probation for an indefinite period after he is released from prison, and will be required to register as a sex offender in any and every place he lives or works thenceforth.

“Upholding Virginia law and protecting our children is one of my office’s most important responsibilities. I’m proud of our collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure justice was served,” said Attorney General Miyares in a statement.