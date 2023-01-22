RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was sentenced in federal court to over 7 years in prison after he was found with a Glock semi-automatic pistol, as well as a “switch,” which converts the pistol into a fully automatic weapon.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Marquis Bonhomme was arrested by Richmond Police officers during a traffic stop on July 14, 2022 after it was determined that he had active warrants. During the arrest, the officers saw a firearm magazine in Bonhomme’s vehicle and obtained a search warrant.

Officers searched Bonhomme’s vehicle and found a loaded Glock 26 9mm semi-automatic pistol, as well as a “switch,” which is a conversion device that turns a semi-automatic pistol fully automatic. They also found a loaded Century Arms VSKA 7.62 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a 35-round magazine and a 50-round drum magazine, as well as assorted 9mm and 7.63 Caliber ammunition.

Federal agents later obtained a search warrant for Bonhomme’s Instagram accounts, where they found posts showing him with other firearms, as well as posts related to “switch” conversion devices and his involvement in illegal marijuana trafficking.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Bonhomme was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon sentenced to 92 months in prison.