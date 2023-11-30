RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for the distribution of multiple narcotics and illegally possessing firearms.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia notified 8News of Steven Oliver’s, 43, sentencing — 235 months in prison for distributing fentanyl, heroin and cocaine along with unlawfully possessing three firearms.

Oliver, of Richmond, is said to have been involved in a larger drug trafficking organization operating in the Richmond area between June 2020 and January 2023 where he trafficked the narcotics previously mentioned.

Between the months of April and November of 2022, federal officials say Oliver trafficked more than 175 grams of fentanyl — and marketed some as heroin — possessed and had the intent to distribute approximately 14.5 kilograms of heroin. Prior to his arrest in 2023, Oliver also received 750 grams of heroin from his source of supply to disburse during 2021 and 2022.

Upon conducting a search warrant at Oliver’s residence, police discovered additional quantities of narcotics along with a Del-Ton multi-caliber pistol, a Ruger 5.7×28 caliber pistol, a Rock Island Armory revolver, and assorted ammunition all the while Oliver had a status of a convicted felon.