RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was sentenced to three years in prison this week for possessing and selling machine gun conversion devices, also known as Glock switches.

According to court documents, Zantias Tyler, 27, was stopped and questioned by Richmond Police in May 2022. During this encounter, police recovered two Glock switches attached to Tyler’s key chain.

Switches, or machinegun conversion devices, are designed to convert firearms into fully automatic machineguns. They are illegal under federal law.

After further investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, two packages mailed by Tyler were intercepted. These packages contained more switches.

Two search warrants were also executed on Tyler’s home. During these two searches, law enforcement seized twelve conversion devices, a package of 30 additional switch parts, two firearms and evidence that Tyler had made dozens of online sales for switch devices.

In June 2022, the ATF also identified a YouTube channel where Tyler posted several videos promoting the creation and sale of Glock switch firearms.

On Thursday, March 16, Tyler was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possessing and transporting multiple machine gun conversion devices.