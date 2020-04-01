Richmond man using soap business to get by, help others during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man laid off from his job during the coronavirus pandemic is using his hobby to keep things going while also providing a necessity to people.

It started out as a side project but since Evan Dormant was laid off, he has more time to make vegan handmade soaps. For Dormant, the business means more than just some extra income.

“It gives me something to do,” he explained. “It gives me something to wake up to, focus on, get my mind off of things.”

Dormant’s side hustle has become more of a full-time gig because of the coronavirus. He was laid off and started pouring more time into his soap business he started in 2014: Urban Cabin Soap Company.

“I was working at a print shop and my boss just couldn’t afford to keep everyone on, and luckily I had Urban Cabin to fall back into,” Dormant told 8News.

“Even back then, it was a side project, just something to keep me interested,” he explained. “I make it all in my kitchen by myself. It’s a very basic recipe. I use vegetable based oils like olive oils, coconut oil.”

The coronavirus outbreak has made soap hard to find on store shelves. To help get his products out to Richmond residents, Dormant is offering free no-contact delivery.

“I think people are in need of that necessity of soap,” he said. “Instead of me actually shipping it, I will deliver it by myself, wearing gloves and a mask, to your front door or stoop or porch.”

While the business is helping Dormant during a difficult time, he says it’s about something greater than him.

“Its more than a source of income,” he said. “It just makes me feel good and I want other people to feel good too.”