Richmond man wrongfully convicted featured in Netflix’s ‘The Innocence Files’

Thomas Haynesworth’s story is being featured in Netflix’s new documentary series, “The Innocence Files.”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new Netflix documentary series features a Richmond man who was wrongfully convicted of rape in Richmond in 1984.

Thomas Haynesworth was exonerated after spending nearly three decades of his life in prison. At 18-years-old Haynesworth became a suspect in a string of sexual assaults. He had no prior record but Janet Burke — a sexual assault survivor — mistakenly identified him as her attacker.

Haynesworth was wrongfully accused of raping four women in Richmond’s East End during the winter of 1984. He was sentenced to 84 years.

DNA testing later proved Haynesworth’s innocence and identified Leon Davis — a serial rapist known as the “Black Ninja” — as the attacker.

Haynesworth was released from prison on his birthday, March 21, 2011.

After his release, Haynesworth was awarded $1 million for the time he innocently served behind bars. He was also offered a job working for the Attorney General’s office.

The documentary series, “The Innocence Files” tells the story of Haynesworth and many other people like him who were wrongfully convicted of crimes.

More 8News coverage on Thomas Haynesworth: