Richmond Marathon participants to run on official course along Virginia Capital Trail in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Marathon will not be a single-day event this year, instead runners will be allowed to complete it any day from Nov. 7 to Nov. 22 “in a safe and socially distanced manner” on a course mainly along the Virginia Capital Trail.

The marathon, originally scheduled for Nov. 14, will now be held on an official course with a starting point and finish line in Dorey Park. It will mainly be on the Virginia Capital Trail, a 10-12 foot wide paved path that will provide “a scenic and protected route,” according to organizers.

Sports Backers, the nonprofit organizing the event, cited the public health guidelines imposed by officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic when announcing the changes Wednesday.

“We look forward to the Richmond Marathon every year and we are happy to be able to provide a way for participants to step up to a start line, take on the challenge of a marathon, half marathon, or 8k, and feel the joy and excitement of crossing the finish line,” Megan Schultz, the chief operating officer for Sports Backers and race director for the Richmond Marathon, said in a statement. “We know many participants are already training and many more are looking for opportunities to take part in an event this fall and we think this is an innovative way to meet that demand.”

The course will feature distances for the Richmond Half Marathon and the Allianz Partners 8k. It will also have mile markers for participants, bottle refill stations and restrooms.

