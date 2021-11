RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Runners taking part in this weekend’s Richmond Marathon can pick up their race-day packets at the Richmond Raceway starting Nov. 11.

Before runners make their way to the starting line on Saturday, they will need to pick up their packets either on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. or Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday’s race day registration begins at 6 a.m.