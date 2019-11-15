Richmond Marathon: What you need to know on race day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 42th running of the Anthem Richmond Marathon is happening Saturday, along with the American Family Fitness Half Marathon and VCU Health 8k.

Race Day Event Schedule:

6 – 7:30 a.m. Race day registration available at Dominion Energy Center

(Grace Street between 6th & 7th). Please note: There is no race day packet pick up offered. 7 a.m. 8k start (8th & Broad St.) 7:30 a.m. Half Marathon start – Wave A (7th & Broad St.) 7:45 a.m. Marathon start (5th & Grace St.) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CoStar Post Race Party on Brown’s Island 11:30 a.m. Half Marathon course closes 3 p.m. Marathon course closes

For more information on the Richmond Marathon event schedule, click here.

Runners set to partake in the Richmond Marathon spent the day at Arthur Ashe Center picking up race packets.

Nick Conigliaro talks to Richmond Marathon runners prior to the race:

RELATED: 2019 Richmond Marathon less than 24 hours away

On Saturday, road closures start at 4 a.m. and include parts of Broad Street, 5th Street, Grace Street, Mulberry Street, Lombardy Street, Hermitage Road, North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Monument Avenue, Bellvue Avenue and more. For the full list, click here.

Michelle Morgan has the latest traffic alert for the Richmond Marathon:

To see what roads will be closed during the Richmond Marathon Saturday, click here.

For a look at all three-course maps, click here.

For GRTC route changes, including Pulse, click here.

John Bernier takes a look at weather conditions for the 2019 Richmond Marathon:

For a look at the weather for Saturday’s Richmond Marathon, click here.

RELATED: Runners keeping an eye on weather conditions ahead of Richmond Marathon

RELATED: What roads will be closed during the Richmond Marathon on Saturday