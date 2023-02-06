RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Melvin Washington, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will receive a new roof as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project was established in 2016 as a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans who served our country with a free roof installation.

Washington was selected through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes and is the latest of more than 400 military members to have received a new roof.

Walter D. Witt Roofing has donated the materials and labor, and the installation will take place Monday, Feb. 13.