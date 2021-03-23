Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gives Tuesday afternoon public health update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave a public health update on Tuesday afternoon. The mayor reminded Richmonders that the city is still in phase 3 of reopening along with the rest of the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the City of Richmond has reported 15,420 COVID-19 cases and and 239 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As vaccines continue being administered throughout the city, including at a new location in the city’s southside, Stoney encourages residents to get on the list and get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

He says the benefit is worth the minor side effects from the shot.

“Despite any side effects, rolling up my sleeve was so worth it. The soreness, I got over that quickly,” Stoney said. “I want everyone to know that it was so worth it. There’s no feeling like knowing that your actions protect not only yourself, but also will help the people that I love as well.”

Any residents over the age of 65 can call the city’s health hotline to immediately schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.