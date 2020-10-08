Richmond reverses course — uptick in COVID-19 cases can be traced to wedding, outbreak at assisted living facility

Dr. Danny Avula said an increase in Richmond’s daily case count is due to an outbreak at an assisted living facility and cases linked to a wedding. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After 35 days of seeing a downward trend in the daily case count, Richmond has reversed course.

As of this morning, the Richmond City Health District is reporting 4,839 cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths.

Dr. Danny Avula from the Richmond and Henrico Health district said the daily case count is being affected by two outbreaks.

There is now a significant outbreak at an assisted living facility with over 30 cases. The city’s health department is also investigating COVID-19 cases linked to a wedding.

“Residents from across the region all congregated at this wedding and there is multiple cases that we continue to work out of that,” Dr. Avula said.

Because the wedding investigation is protected, Dr. Avula was not able to share many details. However, he said he shared information about the wedding so people are aware that large gatherings continue to drive large clusters of COVID-19 cases.

“We will call a cluster any more than two but there were more than that,” Dr. Avula said in regards to how many cases were linked to the wedding.

“Anytime people are around each other the virus can spread,” Dr. Avula added.

Watch the mayor’s press briefing: