Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says 11 total monuments will be removed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a media briefing at River City Middle School, a new facility that’s under construction in the city, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney addressed the recent removal of monuments in the city.

Mayor Stoney said 11 monuments will come down in Richmond over the next few days. The Stonewall Jackson statue was the first to be removed by the city on Wednesday, followed this morning by the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue.

The removal of the statues began after Mayor Stoney introduced a resolution to city council calling for the removal of Richmond’s Confederate statues and requesting the process be expedited. City council was unable to vote since the motion to expedite the removal of the statues requires at 24- hour notice and needs to be included in the council’s agenda. City council meets again today.

