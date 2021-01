RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be sworn in for his second term this afternoon.

Due to COVID-19, the swear-in ceremony will be broadcast live on the City of Richmond Facebook page.

During an interview with 8News back in October, Stoney said during his second term he will continue to work to offer universal Pre-K for every child in the city, help transform and redevelop public housing and protect public health and safety during the pandemic.

