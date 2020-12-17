Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to focus on justice next term

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News went one-on-one with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, asking him to reflect on the year 2020, in addition to his top priorities for 2021.

Stoney told 8News his focus will be equity, justice and making sure City Hall is more resident centric. The mayor also plans to close the gaps and the disparities between white city residents and minority residents.

He sees education as a way to get there.

While three new schools have been built under the Mayor’s watch, he says he wants to take it to the next level. To achieve this, he’s called on Governor Ralph Northam, who supports the legalization of marijuana, to use the potential revenue to fund universal pre-K for 3 and 4-year olds.

Stoney’s to-do-list also includes transforming public housing and taking steps to generate more Black and brown homeowners.

“I know that generational wealth is an issue here in the city as well. I think the only way you get there is through housing,” he said.

Stoney didn’t lay out any concrete proposals for how he plans to achieve his goals with housing but says he plans to call on City Council for support next year.

8News also pressed the mayor on policing, the rising homicide rate and what's being done to keep restaurants and other small businesses afloat.




