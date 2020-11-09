Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to isolate for possible COVID-19 exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced on twitter that he will be isolating after a member of his campaign team tested positive for COVID-19. The campaign team member had recently interacted with staff at the Richmond Registrar’s Office where three people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stoney says that he and his staff will continue serving the city from home. “It’s the safe, responsible thing to do while RCHD traces possible exposures stemming from the Registrar’s Office,” Stoney said.

A staffer with Stoney’s campaign tells 8News that they are experiencing symptoms and believe they were exposed either Wednesday or Thursday during the canvassing process at the registrar’s office.

The mayor’s press secretary Jim Nolan says that Stoney will get tested but not right away. “[Doctors] say it’s early to reliably determine his exposure by testing.” Nolan says he currently has no symptoms.

Stoney used this moment as a reminder that the pandemic is still happening and says that even if it is not in headlines the virus is still a threat.

Anyone in Richmond who believes they have been exposed to the virus can get help through the Richmond City Health District.