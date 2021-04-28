Mother, 3-month-old daughter killed in shooting on Midlothian Turnpike were out enjoying nice weather, police chief says

A shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike killed a woman and left several others injured including a baby that’s in critical condition. (Photo: 8News Reporter Ben Dennis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the city’s police chief Gerald Smith held a news briefing Wednesday to provide an update on the mass shooting that happened Tuesday in the southside.

Chief Smith said they identified the woman who was killed during the shooting as a 30-year-old. Her 3-month-old daughter, who was also shot during the shooting, has died.

Mayor Stoney said this type of incident continues to happen in the city. He said Richmonders are now left to pick up the pieces.

“It’s a tragedy, when a mother and now a child is gone because of indiscrimate gunfire without any regard for human life in a neighborhood. This is where people live,” Mayor Stoney said.

Chief Smith called the shooting a “very unfortunate incident,” saying that the gunmen opened fire into a “quad full of children” at The Belt Atlantic apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike.

Richmond Police officers responded to the mass shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the apartment complex, located on the southside, which used to be called the Midlothian Village apartments.

“At this time we do not believe that they were the target of these shootings,” Chief Smith said.

Authorities believe the gunmen were targeting a single apartment but ended up striking two adult women, two teenage girls, and a three-month-old girl.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Chief Smith said the five females were innocent bystanders who were outside enjoying the nice weather in a large courtyard when the shooting happened.

A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead on Tuesday. The woman’s 3-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital in critical condition. During the briefing, Chief Smith said the baby had died.

A 29-year-old woman and two young girls, ages 11 and 15, are in stable condition.

“Our detectives have reviewed multiple cameras that were out there at this apartment complex … we have multiple leads that we are following up on,” Chief Smith said.

Richmond Police recovered three types of guns at the scene and detectives are examining them. Chief Smith said detectives are making progress in this case.

City leaders are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling (804) 780-1000.