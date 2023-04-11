RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With unanimous approval, Richmond City Council approved a resolution Monday declaring a housing crisis, effective immediately.

Speaking with 8News Tuesday after a roundtable discussion on the restoration of voting rights, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney responded to questions about the immediate changes instituted by the resolution’s approval.

“It shows that we are being urgent. It shows that this is a priority of ours as well,” he said. “First, you have to show that priority with dollars, with funding, and so, $50 million is my proposed budget in the Capital Improvement Plan. I foresee that will be approved by the City Council.”

As noted in the housing crisis resolution, the mayor’s annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024, included proposals for the aforementioned $50 million over five years in the Capital Improvement Plan for affordable housing. But the city budget which allocates taxpayer dollars has not yet been approved, with conversations still ongoing and separate from this approved declaration.

“We are also going to constitute a new housing commission, as well,” Stoney said. “We’re going to bring the private sector, the public sector and the philanthropic and nonprofit sector all around the table on this issues. This is an all-hands-on-deck situation, and we’re going to throw the entire kitchen sink at this. You need policies, you need money, and you need people, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The mayor did not, however, directly answer questions about what immediate action the declaration would yield, nor how these attempts to address housing issues in Richmond differ from what has been done in the past.

“We weren’t able to declare an official State of Emergency where we remove all the processes when it comes to procurement, things of that nature,” he said. “This is just us all coming together behind one issue; the one priority that we all share, and that is making sure that people have a quality roof over their heads.”

As a method of addressing housing issues in the city, the support of corporate and private partners has been mentioned repeatedly, including in the approved resolution. But Christie Marra with the Virginia Poverty Law Center cautioned against that, in speaking with 8News on Monday.

“Once you pull in private investment, it changes the nature of the the public housing, such that, often, you no longer have indefinite affordability requirements,” she said. “There is an option for nonprofits to purchase these properties as they come to the end of their affordability, because while many of our properties are run by nonprofits, many are run by private folks who are very much for-profit, and so, that’s just something else that’s on the horizon, and we need to figure out how to deal with it.”

Public speakers did not come forward during Monday night’s Richmond City Council meeting when called to express their opinions against resolutions on the consent agenda, including that to declare a housing crisis. Even though many residents were in favor of recognizing the severity of the housing landscape in Richmond, some still spoke out about their concerns.

“I’m more concerned about the operations of what this is going to take place, and no, though I do not see much information on it, I do take privilege of the experience of going through the research in City Council to know that City Council […] has papers available that you can read,” community activist Charles Willis said. “I’m hoping in my prayers that the mayor and council does not just declare housing as a crisis in Richmond, but we do something about it. We have employed so many commissions, so many task forces, but at the same [time], we still have a crisis.”