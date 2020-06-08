Richmond Mayor Stoney asks Northam to stop evictions until end of coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted a letter he wrote this morning asking Virginia Governor Northam to stop evictions across the Commonwealth by issuing a statewide moratorium on residential evictions until the pandemic is over.

In Stoney’s letter, he tells Northam that it is essential to pause evictions in the city during this time — as thousands of Richmond residents are facing eviction. Residents have already been served a summons to attend court for their eviction case in June and July.

“A total of 1, 124 cases between June 15 and June 26 alone,” Stoney wrote.

The New York Times reported that Richmond has been one of the hardest areas hit. Stoney said that Richmond has 100,000 more eviction cases than Henrico, Chesterfield and Virginia as a whole.

I request @GovernorVA issue an eviction moratorium until the end of this public health crisis. We are working with @VPLC and advocating for federal rent support. I am also meeting today with the Richmond Eviction Task Force to support our residents. #1RVA #RVAStrong pic.twitter.com/PoIXUZ8sam — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 8, 2020

Stoney said he expected the funds in the city’s Eviction Diversion Program to decrease as they number of cases will most likely overwhelm the program.

“If thousands of people were ordered to leave their homes with no clear place to go, it could easily cause the virus to spread rapidly again,” Stoney said, emphasizing the sacrifices Virginians have made to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

Mayor Stoney urged Governor Northam to issue a statewide moratorium or one on evictions in the City of Richmond — until the city has funding from the federal government to prevent evictions or provide emergency housing.

