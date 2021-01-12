Richmond Mayor Stoney, city council introduce tax amnesty plan to help residents catch up on taxes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Stoney, Richmond City Council and the City Attorney’s office and the Finance Department have been working together to propose a tax amnesty plan that would waive penalties and interest on certain city taxes.

The ordinance was proposed to City Council on Monday during an informal meeting. Mayor Stoney’s office says if passed, this would allow Richmonders to catch up their taxes after a year of financial strain.

The tax amnesty plan would help people with delinguent taxes, specifically anything applied to certain Admission, Lodging and Meals taxes and Real Estate Taxes.

“We’ve designed this program to help residents and business owners who are still feeling the effects of COVID-19’s economic ramifications,” said Mayor Stoney of the proposed ordinance. “I’m grateful to City Council for their partnership and hopeful we can get this across the finish line and put this compassion into practice.”

People with delinguent taxes will still need to pay the original amount due but will be relieved of covering penalties and interest.

Anyone in need of getting these fees waived must apply and be approved for the tax amnesty plan. It will not be automatically granted to all tax payers. If the program is passed, the city will provide updates on where to apply.