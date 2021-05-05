Richmond Mayor Stoney discusses affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney discussed public housing at his weekly update on Wednesday.

Stoney said affordable housing is a priority for him and his administration.

Sharon Ebert, DCAO of Economic and Community Development, spoke about recently introduced legislation that conveys city land for affordable housing and high-value development.

She said on April 26, the City Council named 77 parcels of land as surplus. Some are small residential lots that would be good for public housing. Ebert said they suggested selling 15 parcels of this land to the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust to create more affordable housing.

This is the first of a number of new land use ordinances being put into action from the 2020 Biennial Real Estate Strategies Plan that City Council approved in April.