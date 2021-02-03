Richmond Mayor Stoney: ‘Don’t let COVID-19 catch you slipping’

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney provides COVID-19 update from home while he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. (Photo: Screenshot from meeting)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he is feeling much better after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Stoney said during a Zoom conference with the media this afternoon that he contacted those who had been close to him after receiving his results. On Friday, the mayor tweeted that he was experiencing a high fever, chills, body aches and loss of taste and smell.

Today, they mayor said he was feeling “absolutely great.”

“I can’t say I felt this way maybe a week earlier as I was battling COVO-19,” Stoney said.

Want to take a moment to thank you all for your care and concern. Yesterday it felt like a truck hit me. High fever, chills, body aches lost of taste & smell, but I think I’m on the mend. For all the doubters, COVID-19 is real. We must stay vigilant. — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) January 29, 2021

Stoney said he hopes other people look at him as a model on what to do after testing positive for COVID-19. The mayor said that everyone who he was around was contacted and that he went into isolation.

“COVID-19 is serious,” Stoney said. “No one here is invincible from COVID-19.”

As the mayor continues to recover, he encourages everyone to take care of themselves by wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. “Don’t let COVID-19 catch you slipping,” Stoney said.

Stoney also touched on two Richmond initiatives to help businesses and residents during this tough time.

Yesterday, the city announced that local food delivery service ChopChop is getting a grant to help lower delivery fees charged to local restaurants.

In a meeting last Thursday, the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond approved a $120,000 grant to local restaurant delivery company ChopChop.

The grant will allow ChopChop to reduce the delivery fees charged to local restaurants from 20 percent to 7 percent for a three-month period.

The City of Richmond has opened applications for its 2021 Tax Amnesty Program.

This program allows the city to waive existing penalties and interest on delinquent real estate taxes during the month of March. It also can waive admissions, lodging and meals taxes during the month of April.

Click here to find more city initiatives to help residents during the pandemic.