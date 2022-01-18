Richmond Mayor Stoney holding COVID-19 response update Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney will be holding a press briefing to address the city’s response to COVID-19 today.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. in City Hall. In addition to COVID response, the mayor will give an update on the City’s economic development.

Dr. Danny Avula of the Richmond City Health District and city economic development officials will participate in the briefing.

The COVID response update comes just days after newly-elected Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin completed one of his first acts as governor by signing an executive order allowing parents to opt their child out of school mask mandates.

Several local school districts, like Richmond Public Schools, have doubled down on their mandates, saying they will remain in place.

Currently, CDC guidance recommends universal mask wearing in schools for everyone 2-years-old and up, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Youngkin signed 11 executive orders in his first official hours as governor including banning critical race theory, appointing a new parole board, and ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state employees.