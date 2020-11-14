Richmond Mayor Stoney: ‘I’ve tested negative for coronavirus’; will continue isolation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Days after announcing he would isolate after a member of his campaign team tested positive for COVID-19, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has revealed his status.

In a Twitter post, Saturday, Nov. 11, Stoney said: “Just got my results back – I’ve tested negative for coronavirus, but I’ll continue to quarantine as recommended by the experts. This is a reminder to everyone – if you’re exposed, isolate, and once you isolate, get tested!”

On Monday, Nov. 9, Stoney announced that he would quarantine after a team member was exposed to the virus following interactions with Richmond Registrar’s Office staff.

“This should serve as a sobering reminder that the pandemic is still very real,” Stoney said Monday on Twitter.

