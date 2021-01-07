Richmond Mayor Stoney provides COVID-19 update, RPS Superintendent Kamras weighs year-round school schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Over the last week, the City of Richmond has recorded an average of 120 Coronavirus cases a day. According to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, the Richmond City Health District has reported 9,999 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 101 Richmond residents have lost their lives after suffering complications from the virus. Mayor Stoney urges residents to get tested immediately if they have traveled over the holiday season.

Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula told 8News, that clusters and outbreaks in both hospitals and core governmental services are starting to create operational concerns. In addition, hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilator usage is rising.

“When we think back to our peaks over last summer, we are two to three times the daily case counts that we were seeing at that time,” said Avula. “This is probably the point in the pandemic where we have felt the weight of this on our essential services heavier than any other time.”

Gov. Ralph Northam said the state is considering year round schooling to help students make up for learning losses. Northam hopes to add more days to the school year in the summer to help students catch up. During a Thursday press conference Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras addressed the proposal. Kamras said this is something that the school system is considering.

“I do think it is critical that we provide additional instructional time for our students next year and a year round schedule is one way to approach that,” said Kamras.

According to Superintendent Kamras, the school system will be discussing the proposal over the next several weeks at school board meetings. Richmond Public Schools is working to identify options on what this would specifically look like for the administration, students and staff. The school system is working to build the idea into next year’s budge proposal. Kamras hopes that RPS will be able to return to full in-person classes next fall.

Gov. Ralph Northam has also named Dr. Danny Avula as the head of Virginia’s COVID-19 distribution program. Avula calls the COVID-19 vaccine distribution program, the ‘most important health intervention we’ve ever been engaged in.’

“When I got that call, I obviously was excited about the opportunity to not just get better at doing that for Richmond, but to take what we’ve learned here from our team in Richmond and Henrico and be able to see if there are ways to help what’s happening in other parts of the state,” said Avula. “This is the biggest logistical challenge we have ever faced as a sector.”

According to Dr. Avula, of the 50,000 to 60,000 people in the Richmond area that fall under the Tier1A group, which includes frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, 16,000 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Avula believes there is hope, as his team works in a planning stage. In the last two days, 800 people were vaccinated in the Tier1A group that are not affiliated with a health system. Those are not affiliated with a healthcare system, can fill out a form online to get vaccinated.

Dr. Avula told 8News, that his team is planning to be prepared to vaccinate several thousand individuals from different sites in Richmond in the next week or two. He hopes to be able to give out 25,000 doses a day in the next couple of weeks.

On a state level, the major area of focus will be accurate data collection and reporting. The state is onboarding new systems. Dr. Avula hopes to further understand who can vaccinate and hopes to find other pockets of vaccination capacity. Moving forward, his team plans to work with non-chain pharmacies as well as EMS personnel to help with vaccination.

According to The Virginia Department of Health, the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to specific groups of people over a number of phases. Virginia’s Phase 1b will include frontline essential workers, people aged 75 years and older, people living in Correctional Facilities and Homeless Shelters and Migrant Labor Camps.

Police officers, Fire personnel, Child Care workers, Grocery Store workers, Teachers and and Food and Agriculture employees also fall under this category.

For those who are suffering from financial hardships due to the pandemic the City of Richmond is offering various programs to help. According to Mayor Stoney, his administration, Richmond City Council and the City Attorney’s Offices is working together to finalize a Tax Amnesty Program to help alleviate some of the penalties and interest this upcoming tax season.

The city is giving away 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) supply kits to small businesses. Pick up will be at the Richmond Convention Center on Jan. 11 and Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses can register here.

“I always like to remind folks, they are not only the backbone, they are the middle bone and the front bone of the Richmond economy,” said Stoney.

The city is also offering relief to those who have fallen behind on city water, wastewater or natural gas bills. Residents can apply here before Jan. 17.