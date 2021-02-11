Richmond Mayor Stoney to deliver State of the City address

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the City address this afternoon after postponing the speech last month when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Stoney’s address will focus on the ongoing recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Stoney plans to highlight the challenges the city has overcome in the last year along with the work that still needs to be done.

Those familiar with the mayor’s remarks said he will outline an equity agenda as part of his plan to help Richmond recover from the pandemic “the right way.” He will also be talking about necessary steps to improve public safety and the relationship between police and the community.

Richmonders interested in the address can watch it on the city’s Facebook page and on the city’s YouTube channel starting at 3:30 p.m. RSVP to the Facebook event by clicking here.