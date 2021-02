Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney provides COVID-19 update from home while he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. (Photo: Screenshot from meeting)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will provide an update to the city’s COVID-19 response.

The Virginia Department of Health reported this morning that Richmond has 13,563 COVID-19 cases and 143 deaths as of Feb. 9.

The mayor will be joined by the Richmond and Henrico Health Department at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Click here to watch.