Richmond mayor urges senators for more help for small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney has called on Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine for more help for Richmond’s small businesses. The U.S. small business loan program that was supposed to rescue business owners devastated by the coronavirus closures ran out of money.

Stoney sent this letter to Sens. Warner and Kaine asking them to support the $50-Billion Main Street Emergency Act. It’s been proposed by an economist and would provide direct assistance to restaurants, barbershops, salons and small retail stores.

The mayor is also requesting modifications to the federal CARES ACT, like extending the loan amounts to three months after small businesses can fully open.

Erik Brockdorff owns two Richmond restaurants, On the Rox and Ponies & Pints, and he says the government shut them down so the government needs to help.

“They got to do something that is going to help us get everybody back on their feet. We have no revenue for the unforeseen future,” said Brockdorff.

Brockdorff told 8News he applied for the federal small business loan the minute the website opened but hasn’t heard a thing or seen a dime. He also says Richmond’s small business loan offers little relief because it only covers payroll.

