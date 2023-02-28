RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former University of Richmond men’s basketball head coach Chris Mooney is reportedly recovering after a successful heart surgery.

According to a post from the Richmond Spiders Basketball Twitter page, the surgery involved the removal of an aneurysm from Mooney’s ascending aorta. He is now reportedly resting comfortably and will remain at Virginia Medical Center for the next four to five days as part o his recovery.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Mooney held a press conference announcing would be stepping away from the team for the rest of the season due to the aneurysm — which was found in a routine physical a month earlier.

“I want to thank Richmond Athletics leadership, my coaching staff, and our players for doing everything they can to make a difficult situation a little bit easier,” said Mooney in a statement released by the university. “I’m grateful to have a tremendous medical team to rely on, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to fully focus on my health for the next few weeks.”