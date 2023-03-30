RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney is back in action, according to a post from the Richmond Spiders Twitter page.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Mooney held a press conference announcing would be stepping away from the team for the rest of the season due to the aneurysm in his ascending aorta — which was found in a routine physical a month earlier.

“I want to thank Richmond Athletics leadership, my coaching staff, and our players for doing everything they can to make a difficult situation a little bit easier,” said Mooney in a statement released by the university. “I’m grateful to have a tremendous medical team to rely on, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to fully focus on my health for the next few weeks.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Richmond Spiders reported that Mooney had undergone a successful surgery and was recovering.

Mooney has coached at Richmond for the past 18 seasons and has the most wins in program history.