RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Martin Luther King. Jr. Middle School is the first of six Richmond schools to go phone-free during the school day as part of a pilot program.

Upon arrival, students come inside and go through bag check and security wanding. Then, starting this year, they are asked to turn their phones off and place them in a Yondr-brand locked pouch.

“Akron, Ohio, actually did a pilot program with Yondr — very similar demographics to ours,” said John Beazley, director of safety and security. “So, we discussed it with them, and they had very good outcomes, good success.”

The district is joining cities and counties across the country that have already implemented the devices, with the goal to cut back on distractions in the classroom.

The change comes as part of a 15-point safety plan first introduced in the summer of 2023.

These pouches can be locked once a phone is put inside to prevent the phone’s use during the school day. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

According to Richmond Public Schools the six schools participating in the program are:

Dogwood Middle School Martin Luther King Jr Middle School River City Middle School Huguenot High School John Marshall High School Open High School

If the pouch is lost or destroyed, the student or parent is responsible for replacing it.

Each school has the opportunity to adjust the program as needed to meet the needs of their students. At Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, students keep their pouches during the school day and turn them in when the school day is over.

Inette Dabney, the school’s principal, has given the program her stamp of approval so far.

“One of my teachers have already sent me data on a student academic engagement,” Dabney said. “And because, we just started Monday — he’s seeing a growth in participation in his classroom, of student participation in academics.”

However, the change doesn’t come without concerns from parents and guardians, who said the pouches don’t allow them to adequately get in touch with their students — especially in the case of an emergency.

“I think parents need to put some put faith in the division to making sure that children are safe, their students are safe in our schools,” Beazley said. “That’s very important for parents to realize — that the pushback that we are receiving also comes with the acknowledgment that cell phones are a concern in the schools.”

Dabney agreed, saying the school itself would contact parents in the event of an emergency.

“If anything happens in the school that parents need to be aware of, we send out messages immediately to let them know if something is going on and that it is taken care of,” Dabney said. “So, again — and they are free to call the school at any time, and we have enough personnel that we can make sure the message is conveyed to that student.”

The five remaining schools will roll out the devices starting on Jan. 22. At the end of the semester, the district will determine if the program was a success based on evaluation and feedback.