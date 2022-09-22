RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Exciting news for foodies and festival fans in RVA — the Richmond Mini-Greek Festival is returning this November!

Central Virginians are invited to enjoy traditional Greek food and drinks at the three-day festival, which is set to run from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12. The event will kick off each day at 11 a.m. at the Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 30 Malvern Avenue in Richmond, before wrapping up at 8 p.m.

Guests will have plenty of time to try some delicious grub from the souvlaki and gyro station, seafood tent and more. The festival will also feature a stage for live shows and performances.

According to the festival’s organizers, the 45th annual Richmond Greek Festival will take place from June 1, 2023, to June 4, 2023.

More information is available through Facebook or on the festival’s website.