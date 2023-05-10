RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother is mourning the loss of her son after an accidental shooting took his life back in March.

It has been exactly two months since 13-year-old Marquan Mitchell-Nash was shot and killed. His mother, Kenyatta Nash, is still heartbroken and in pain after the death of her young son, has nowhere and is searching for answers.

“I don’t understand. I love my babies. We don’t leave each other,” Nash said. “I don’t understand how this happened.”

At approximately 9:54 p.m. on Friday, March 10, officers responded to the 1600 block of Stockton Street for a report of a person down. Richmond Police said once officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members later identified the boy as 13-year-old Marquan Mitchell-Nash, a Binford Middle School student.

Credit: Kenyatta Nash

According to Richmond Police, a stolen gun led to the tragedy. A 14-year-old boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling, grand larceny of a firearm and underage possession of a firearm in connection to Mitchell-Nash’s death.

At the time of the shooting, Nash said Marquan had been playing with his friends in the neighborhood.

“I just got a phone call that said that Marquan was shot,” Nash said. “And I’m thinking, ‘these kids, they’re playing too much.'”

She said she didn’t believe it at first, but then received another call.

“You could never imagine,” Nash said. “I didn’t even allow him to have toy guns.”

Credit: Rachel Keller/8News

She described her son to 8News while trying to hold back tears. She said he was outspoken and that he and his older brother did everything together.

“He was the best 13-year-old I could ever have,” Nash said.

Nash attended a vigil with several loved ones and community members at the end of March. Attendees were there to mourn and remember Mitchell-Nash while also calling for an end to gun violence.

According to Richmond Police, the 14-year-old charged in the shooting is still in custody.