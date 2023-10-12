RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 29-year-old Richmond woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her 9-month-old daughter.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Breonna Green, 29, was arrested and indicted by a grand jury for her daughter’s murder on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Police say officers responded to a home on the 1200 block of Hickory Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 for a report of a person down. When they got to the home, the officers found an unresponsive child in the bedroom of the home.

The child, who was identified as Green’s 9-month-old daughter, had obvious signs of trauma and was taken to a local hospital, where she died later that morning, according to police. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine her exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Longoria of Richmond Police at 804-646-6759.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.